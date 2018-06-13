Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,757 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.70% of Silgan worth $52,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silgan from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

In other Silgan news, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $301,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $44,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $780,450. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

