Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.53% of Bunge worth $54,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bunge by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Bunge opened at $69.69 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.15. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.85%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

