InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.27% of InterXion worth $56,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in InterXion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in InterXion by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 110,492 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

InterXion opened at $66.16 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.64.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). InterXion had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

