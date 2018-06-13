West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $81,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services opened at $98.37 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.87 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 800,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

