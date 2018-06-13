Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director William J. Sandbrook Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director William J. Sandbrook purchased 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $461,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,540.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA traded down $0.50, hitting $47.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,127. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,488,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,383,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 980,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 588,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 489,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

