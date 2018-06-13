Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Williams Partners (WPZ) to Hold

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of WPZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 727,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,206. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Williams Partners has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.36%. equities research analysts expect that Williams Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Williams Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 39,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Partners by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 809,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Williams Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Williams Partners by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,350,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 412,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

