iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Shares Sold by Windhaven Investment Management Inc.

Windhaven Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,281,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211,656 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.3% of Windhaven Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of iShares Gold Trust worth $181,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 580,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust opened at $12.43 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

