Windhaven Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 560,073 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Windhaven Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,839,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.1% of Windhaven Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.37% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF opened at $174.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $174.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

