POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL (SPLV) Shares Sold by Windhaven Investment Management Inc.

Windhaven Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL makes up about 2.9% of Windhaven Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.21% of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL worth $225,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,608,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,898,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 713,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. POWERSHARES EXC/S&P 500 LOW VOLATIL has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

