Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) versus Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Financial Survey

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) and Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Wisdom Tree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $895.19 million 1.36 -$61.93 million N/A N/A Wisdom Tree Investments $237.40 million 7.11 $27.19 million $0.24 45.96

Wisdom Tree Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piper Jaffray Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Wisdom Tree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies -8.69% 11.88% 5.06% Wisdom Tree Investments 12.27% 18.28% 14.82%

Dividends

Piper Jaffray Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Piper Jaffray Companies and Wisdom Tree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wisdom Tree Investments 2 3 5 0 2.30

Piper Jaffray Companies presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Piper Jaffray Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Jaffray Companies is more favorable than Wisdom Tree Investments.

Summary

Wisdom Tree Investments beats Piper Jaffray Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, this segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investments' and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

