Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of WMGI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,485. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $198.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $67,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $338,324 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,752,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,736,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,876,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,093 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

