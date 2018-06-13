YY Inc (YY) Receives $135.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of YY from $127.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YY from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.05. 13,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,415. YY has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). YY had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $517.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.32 million. analysts expect that YY will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

