Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress (CMPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $636.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.66 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Katryn Blake sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $648,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $125,616.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,728 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.12. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

