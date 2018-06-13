Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics (CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $34.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.58 million to $35.23 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $154.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.20 million to $155.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $263.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $38,569,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $5,852,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $3,420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics traded up $0.68, reaching $20.11, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,425. The firm has a market cap of $393.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.