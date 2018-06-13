Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.11 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy traded down $0.08, reaching $4.73, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,518,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,115,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.