Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus Inc (EOLS) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 981,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,033. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $720.79 million and a P/E ratio of -142.56.

In related news, Director Bosun Hau purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristine Romine purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

