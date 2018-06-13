Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Spirit Airlines posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Spirit Airlines opened at $37.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

In related news, COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $75,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 637.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,036,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 1,760,564 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,207,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,912,000 after buying an additional 704,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,730,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 585,802 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

