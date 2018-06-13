Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners opened at $69.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.9375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5,724.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,536,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 3,475,477 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,116.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,648,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $854,724,000 after buying an additional 593,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,511,000 after buying an additional 495,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

