Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Jun 13th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nationstar Mortgage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nationstar Mortgage posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nationstar Mortgage.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.73 million. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Nationstar Mortgage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 275,248 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 71,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.14. Nationstar Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

About Nationstar Mortgage

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

