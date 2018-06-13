Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.30. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 459,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.72. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $801,694.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at $512,415.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

