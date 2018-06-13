Zacks: Brokerages Expect Egalet (EGLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) will announce sales of $8.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Egalet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $8.78 million. Egalet posted sales of $6.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Egalet will report full year sales of $34.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $53.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Egalet.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Egalet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

EGLT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,160. The company has a market cap of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00. Egalet has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

