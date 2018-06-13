Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $925.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $151.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

