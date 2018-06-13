Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Corp (PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $390,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $26.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $1.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.95 million to $121.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 606.09%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

PRTA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,607. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

