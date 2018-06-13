Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources (TRGP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources opened at $48.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.97. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

