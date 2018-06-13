Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) will post sales of $130.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.30 million to $135.99 million. Valero Energy Partners posted sales of $110.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will report full year sales of $547.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.20 million to $584.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $707.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy Partners.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 119.63% and a net margin of 48.07%. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

VLP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

NYSE VLP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,441. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Valero Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 175,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 36.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

