Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXFD. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of OXFD stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,275. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $38,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

