Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) to “Buy”

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

UCFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Community Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of UCFC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 7,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.42. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 23.20%. sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $66,576.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in United Community Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 614,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

