Zacks: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. LightPath Technologies’ rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.72 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPTH shares. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies traded down $0.03, hitting $2.15, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.39. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%. equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

