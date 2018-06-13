ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Director Acquires C$21,875.00 in Stock

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) Director Ralph Barclay Young acquired 2,500 shares of ZCL Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,875.00.

Ralph Barclay Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 28th, Ralph Barclay Young acquired 2,500 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,925.00.

ZCL Composites traded up C$0.02, reaching C$8.85, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,642. ZCL Composites Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.80.

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ZCL Composites had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of C$31.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This is a boost from ZCL Composites’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

Separately, Raymond James cut ZCL Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

