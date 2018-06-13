PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo opened at $104.48 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

