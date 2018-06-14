-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.10). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 766.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Monday, February 12th. EuroPacific Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eurobank EFG lowered their target price on Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Aqua Metals opened at $3.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.01. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1,118.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 175,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

