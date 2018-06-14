$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier (RYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Rayonier traded up $0.36, reaching $38.79, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,642. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rayonier by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 90,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

