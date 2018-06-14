-$0.19 EPS Expected for Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Endocyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Endocyte reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endocyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endocyte.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 70,510.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

ECYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded Endocyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Endocyte in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endocyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $197,120.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endocyte in the first quarter worth $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Endocyte in the first quarter worth $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endocyte in the first quarter worth $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endocyte in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Endocyte in the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endocyte traded up $0.04, hitting $14.44, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 875,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,163. Endocyte has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.59.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

