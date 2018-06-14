-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 890,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,932. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.