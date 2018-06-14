$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterXion Holding NV (INXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. InterXion reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

INXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on InterXion from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on InterXion to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

InterXion traded down $0.97, reaching $65.33, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 475,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. InterXion has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $67.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $50,818,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

