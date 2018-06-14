$0.23 EPS Expected for U.S. Cellular (USM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. U.S. Cellular posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Cellular will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Cellular.

Get U.S. Cellular alerts:

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. U.S. Cellular had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.82%. U.S. Cellular’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of USM stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. U.S. Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $75,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Perez sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $73,612.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,172.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,962 shares of company stock worth $279,284 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 55,957 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of U.S. Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.