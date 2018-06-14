$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault (CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commvault’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Commvault reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault.

Get Commvault alerts:

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Commvault had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Commvault in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Commvault from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Commvault in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Commvault stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Commvault has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Commvault announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Al Bunte sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $8,843,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 561,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790,350.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman N Robert Hammer sold 187,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $9,511,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,536 shares of company stock worth $24,552,172. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Commvault during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commvault by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after buying an additional 359,612 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 457,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 219,804 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,578,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Commvault during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,519,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.