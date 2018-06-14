$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital traded up $0.21, reaching $13.92, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 509,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

