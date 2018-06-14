$0.29 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.15 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Air Transport Services Group traded down $0.13, hitting $21.30, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 52,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,149. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Air Transport Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $195,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $99,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,739 shares of company stock worth $763,097. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 635,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 241,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

