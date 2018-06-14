$0.34 EPS Expected for HNI Co. (HNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HNI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. HNI posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HNI will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. HNI had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,021. HNI has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 811 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley A. Askren sold 32,712 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $1,198,567.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in HNI by 56.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HNI by 28.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in HNI by 100.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

