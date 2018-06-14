$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Globant had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Globant traded down $0.15, hitting $53.64, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 232,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,847. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,466,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,012,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,034,000 after buying an additional 691,866 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 61.4% during the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,261,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,020,000 after buying an additional 480,150 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $17,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

