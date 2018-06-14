$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRE. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $19,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,321.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 491,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,869,000 after purchasing an additional 385,100 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $9,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,501,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust traded up $0.10, reaching $28.99, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

