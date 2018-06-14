$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federated Investors Inc (FII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. Federated Investors posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Federated Investors had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FII traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 979,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,265. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Federated Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

