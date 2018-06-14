$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting (FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $294,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $5,971,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 112,316 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting opened at $60.93 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

