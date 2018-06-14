$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting (FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect that FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $294,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $5,971,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 112,316 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting opened at $60.93 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply