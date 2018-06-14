$0.71 EPS Expected for Zoetis (ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zoetis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of Zoetis traded down $1.00, hitting $84.38, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,659,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,760. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $712,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,889,416.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,376 shares of company stock worth $6,592,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

