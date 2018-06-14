$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In related news, Director Cheryl W. Grise sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $430,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $467,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $97,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,972 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $107,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup traded down $0.14, hitting $30.64, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 113,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,950. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. PulteGroup has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $35.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.