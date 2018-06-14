$0.74 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,200 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,050 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $50,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,644.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,520 shares of company stock worth $941,623 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 231,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,823,000 after buying an additional 206,682 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 178,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,086,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after buying an additional 92,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,774,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial traded down $0.14, reaching $49.48, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 48,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,566. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.