$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.86. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $218,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,363.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,111. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 937.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 381,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,903,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 821,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,038,000 after acquiring an additional 317,869 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 402,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,373,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 352,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

