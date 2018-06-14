0x Price Hits $0.95 (CRYPTO:ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00014251 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, Gate.io and GOPAX. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $505.10 million and $15.68 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00616006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00222871 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096419 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,675,515 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DDEX, Mercatox, Paradex, Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, C2CX, Upbit, OKEx, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Abucoins, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Huobi, Koinex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Poloniex, Hotbit, Lykke Exchange, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

