$1.10 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.20. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply