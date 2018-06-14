$1.10 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.20. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

